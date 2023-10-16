Soldiers and their families pause to watch an air show, Oct. 14, at Geumsan City, during a Korean-Culture experience tour. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine K-Culture Experience Tours, and this Geumsan tour was the last of them, co-hosted with Geumsan City. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 01:21
|Photo ID:
|8074860
|VIRIN:
|231014-A-PI945-2117
|Resolution:
|6000x3496
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families [Image 3 of 3], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT