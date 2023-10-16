Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families

Soldiers and their families pause to watch an air show, Oct. 14, at Geumsan City, during a Korean-Culture experience tour. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine K-Culture Experience Tours, and this Geumsan tour was the last of them, co-hosted with Geumsan City. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong)

