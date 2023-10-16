Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2023

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    Soldiers and their families pause to watch an air show, Oct. 14, at Geumsan City, during a Korean-Culture experience tour. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine K-Culture Experience Tours, and this Geumsan tour was the last of them, co-hosted with Geumsan City. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong)

    This work, Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families [Image 3 of 3], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

