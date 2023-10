Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training

EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Logistics Specialist Seaman John Banez, left, from Salinas, California, receives oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray during the OC spray course portion of Security Reaction Force Basic training on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

