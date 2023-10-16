EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Bobby Ortuno, left, from Chicago, blocks a baton strike during the oleoresin capsicum spray course portion of Security Reaction Force Basic training on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 23:02 Photo ID: 8074821 VIRIN: 231011-N-HP061-1089 Resolution: 5711x3807 Size: 972.92 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.