Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Xavier Glenn, right, from Tacoma, Washington, simulates a non-compliant suspect during the oleoresin capsicum spray course portion of Security Reaction Force Basic training on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 23:02
    Photo ID: 8074820
    VIRIN: 231011-N-HP061-1050
    Resolution: 4819x3855
    Size: 888.07 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Sailors onboard USS Shoup complete Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OC Spray
    SRF-B
    Training
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT