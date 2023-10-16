Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Elementary Visits CFAS Security [Image 3 of 6]

    Sasebo Elementary Visits CFAS Security

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Pedro Morales speaks to Sasebo Elementary School students about military working dogs at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Oct. 13, 2023. The students visited CFAS to learn about techniques used by the security department to keep the community safe and mission-ready. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Sasebo Elementary Visits CFAS Security [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

