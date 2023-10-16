Master-at-Arms 1st Class Pedro Morales and a Sasebo Elementary School student pet Grammy, a military working dog, at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Oct. 13, 2023. The students visited CFAS to learn about techniques used by the security department to keep the community safe and mission-ready. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 22:22 Photo ID: 8074806 VIRIN: 231013-N-CA060-1055 Resolution: 3252x2825 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Elementary Visits CFAS Security [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.