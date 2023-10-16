Sasebo Elementary Visits CFAS Security

Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Jeremy Hines speaks to Sasebo Elementary School students at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Oct. 13, 2023. The students visited CFAS to learn about techniques used by the security department to keep the community safe and mission-ready. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP