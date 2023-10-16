Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holistic health and fitness (H2F) event kickoff [Image 6 of 6]

    Holistic health and fitness (H2F) event kickoff

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Johnathan Jessop 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Soldier with the 304th Military Police Battalion holds the company guidon during morning formation before a Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) 5K run and ruck march in Nashville, Tennessee on September 9th, 2023. During the unit's busy drill weekend, members of the H2F Performance Team from the 81st Readiness Division, the executive agent for the H2F program, visited the battalion to provide coaching and logistical support throughout the weekend. The H2F team's mission is to provide training and assistance in implementing the Army's new readiness system to those unit's currently piloting the program. The Soldier readiness program is comprised of five domains: mental, physical, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness. The goal for the program is to increase overall effectiveness of the Army by investing more into Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 22:27
    Photo ID: 8074767
    VIRIN: 230909-A-RJ908-1001
    Resolution: 3745x5617
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic health and fitness (H2F) event kickoff [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    H2F spiritual readiness
    H2F physical readiness
    Sprint to the finish
    304th Soldiers and Family Day Activities
    H2F family day activities
    Holistic health and fitness (H2F) event kickoff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    304th Military Police Battalion conducts holistic health and fitness event.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Military Police
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT