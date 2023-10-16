A U.S. Soldier with the 304th Military Police Battalion holds the company guidon during morning formation before a Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) 5K run and ruck march in Nashville, Tennessee on September 9th, 2023. During the unit's busy drill weekend, members of the H2F Performance Team from the 81st Readiness Division, the executive agent for the H2F program, visited the battalion to provide coaching and logistical support throughout the weekend. The H2F team's mission is to provide training and assistance in implementing the Army's new readiness system to those unit's currently piloting the program. The Soldier readiness program is comprised of five domains: mental, physical, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness. The goal for the program is to increase overall effectiveness of the Army by investing more into Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 22:27 Photo ID: 8074767 VIRIN: 230909-A-RJ908-1001 Resolution: 3745x5617 Size: 1.15 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holistic health and fitness (H2F) event kickoff [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.