304th Military Police Battalion conducts holistic health and fitness event.

NASHVILLE, Tenn – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 304th Military Police Battalion, based in Nashville, Tennessee spent their Battle Assembly weekend on September 9th and 10th, 2023, working on mind and body readiness.
The unit’s weekend events were numerous and varied. Soldiers challenged themselves and each other Saturday morning during dynamic warm-up exercises followed by a 5K run or ruck march. On Sunday, the unit held a family day featuring bar-b-que and games, a bouncy house and a dunk tank.
Throughout the weekend, the emphasis during each event was on teaching and implementing a new readiness program that the 304th is piloting known as Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F). H2F is an Army program designed to increase overall Army readiness and effectiveness by investing more into Soldiers. This program seeks to do that by emphasizing five domains of Soldier readiness: mental, physical, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness.
However, the unit wasn’t alone in this new program’s implementation. To assist and share in the unit’s H2F learning and activities, the Soldiers of the 304th hosted members of the 81st Readiness Division’s H2F Performance Team from Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. The team was on-hand to provide the unit and individual Soldiers with any coaching, training, and logistical support the unit may need to fully implement the program.
Throughout the weekend, the 304th and their guests from the 81st were able to directly showcase the learning and progression in the physical and spiritual readiness categories of the H2F. Moving forward, leadership from both units were looking forward to planning and developing more activities and training that would incorporate all five H2F domains, further strengthening and building readiness across their ranks.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 22:27
|Story ID:
|455918
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 304th Military Police Battalion conducts holistic health and fitness event., by SSG Cameron Christensen, SPC Johnathan Jessop and 1LT Joseph Proctor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT