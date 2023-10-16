304th Military Police Battalion conducts holistic health and fitness event.

Photo By Spc. Johnathan Jessop | A U.S. Soldier with the 304th Military Police Battalion holds the company guidon...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Johnathan Jessop | A U.S. Soldier with the 304th Military Police Battalion holds the company guidon during morning formation before a Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) 5K run and ruck march in Nashville, Tennessee on September 9th, 2023. During the unit's busy drill weekend, members of the H2F Performance Team from the 81st Readiness Division, the executive agent for the H2F program, visited the battalion to provide coaching and logistical support throughout the weekend. The H2F team's mission is to provide training and assistance in implementing the Army's new readiness system to those unit's currently piloting the program. The Soldier readiness program is comprised of five domains: mental, physical, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness. The goal for the program is to increase overall effectiveness of the Army by investing more into Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 304th Military Police Battalion, based in Nashville, Tennessee spent their Battle Assembly weekend on September 9th and 10th, 2023, working on mind and body readiness.

The unit’s weekend events were numerous and varied. Soldiers challenged themselves and each other Saturday morning during dynamic warm-up exercises followed by a 5K run or ruck march. On Sunday, the unit held a family day featuring bar-b-que and games, a bouncy house and a dunk tank.

Throughout the weekend, the emphasis during each event was on teaching and implementing a new readiness program that the 304th is piloting known as Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F). H2F is an Army program designed to increase overall Army readiness and effectiveness by investing more into Soldiers. This program seeks to do that by emphasizing five domains of Soldier readiness: mental, physical, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness.

However, the unit wasn’t alone in this new program’s implementation. To assist and share in the unit’s H2F learning and activities, the Soldiers of the 304th hosted members of the 81st Readiness Division’s H2F Performance Team from Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. The team was on-hand to provide the unit and individual Soldiers with any coaching, training, and logistical support the unit may need to fully implement the program.

Throughout the weekend, the 304th and their guests from the 81st were able to directly showcase the learning and progression in the physical and spiritual readiness categories of the H2F. Moving forward, leadership from both units were looking forward to planning and developing more activities and training that would incorporate all five H2F domains, further strengthening and building readiness across their ranks.