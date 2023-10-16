Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F family day activities [Image 5 of 6]

    H2F family day activities

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Johnathan Jessop 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Soldier with the 304th Military Police Battalion gets dunked in water during a family day in Nashville, Tennessee on September 10th, 2023. The day's programming was part of an Army initiative to promote spiritual and physical readiness of Soldiers as part of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. The Soldier readiness program is comprised of five domains: mental, physical, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness. The goal for the program is to increase overall effectiveness of the Army by investing more into Soldiers.

    This work, H2F family day activities [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    304th Military Police Battalion conducts holistic health and fitness event.

    Family Day
    Readiness
    Military Police
    H2F

