H2F family day activities

A U.S. Soldier with the 304th Military Police Battalion gets dunked in water during a family day in Nashville, Tennessee on September 10th, 2023. The day's programming was part of an Army initiative to promote spiritual and physical readiness of Soldiers as part of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. The Soldier readiness program is comprised of five domains: mental, physical, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness. The goal for the program is to increase overall effectiveness of the Army by investing more into Soldiers.

