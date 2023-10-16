Members perform heavy equipment training while maintaining operational awareness and response to the simulated Chemical Biological Radiological or Nuclear threats during this five-day expeditionary exercise at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., July 24., through July 28, 2023. Members built a reservoir for a nearby city and for any potential storm water runoff for the expeditionary beddown site. This first-ever training partnership between the two California-based Space Systems Command squadrons demonstrated the ability for Air Force support personnel assigned to U.S. Space Force installations to rapidly mobilize and seamlessly integrate in response to a peer-level threat scenario. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8074679
|VIRIN:
|230724-X-ZZ000-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
