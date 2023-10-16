Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members perform heavy equipment training while maintaining operational awareness and response [Image 4 of 4]

    Members perform heavy equipment training while maintaining operational awareness and response

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Systems Command

    Members perform heavy equipment training while maintaining operational awareness and response to the simulated Chemical Biological Radiological or Nuclear threats during this five-day expeditionary exercise at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., July 24., through July 28, 2023. Members built a reservoir for a nearby city and for any potential storm water runoff for the expeditionary beddown site. This first-ever training partnership between the two California-based Space Systems Command squadrons demonstrated the ability for Air Force support personnel assigned to U.S. Space Force installations to rapidly mobilize and seamlessly integrate in response to a peer-level threat scenario. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 8074679
    VIRIN: 230724-X-ZZ000-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members perform heavy equipment training while maintaining operational awareness and response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Initial Expeditionary Camp Setup at March Air Reserve Base
    The team made final electrical and Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning connections to all ten tents at March Air Reserve Base
    The Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning team don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear
    Members perform heavy equipment training while maintaining operational awareness and response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How Expeditionary Base Beddown and RADR Transform Military Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    Exercise
    RADR
    61st CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT