Members perform heavy equipment training while maintaining operational awareness and response to the simulated Chemical Biological Radiological or Nuclear threats during this five-day expeditionary exercise at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., July 24., through July 28, 2023. Members built a reservoir for a nearby city and for any potential storm water runoff for the expeditionary beddown site. This first-ever training partnership between the two California-based Space Systems Command squadrons demonstrated the ability for Air Force support personnel assigned to U.S. Space Force installations to rapidly mobilize and seamlessly integrate in response to a peer-level threat scenario. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran

