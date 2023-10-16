Initial Expeditionary Camp Setup at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., on July 24, 2023. During this time, Airmen from Vandenberg Space Base and Los Angeles Air Force Base assessed and marked the locations of where the team will buildout the ten expeditionary tents to use during the exercise. The team also setup and installed power production, electrical grid, and heating ventilation air conditioning systems for the entire site. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran

