Initial Expeditionary Camp Setup at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., on July 24, 2023. During this time, Airmen from Vandenberg Space Base and Los Angeles Air Force Base assessed and marked the locations of where the team will buildout the ten expeditionary tents to use during the exercise. The team also setup and installed power production, electrical grid, and heating ventilation air conditioning systems for the entire site. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8074669
|VIRIN:
|230724-X-ZZ000-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Initial Expeditionary Camp Setup at March Air Reserve Base [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How Expeditionary Base Beddown and RADR Transform Military Operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT