    The Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning team don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear [Image 3 of 4]

    07.25.2023

    The Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning team don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear and prepare for additional response requirements at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., on July 25, 2023. Members practice working and operating while responding to various real-world scenarios. This five-day expeditionary base beddown and Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise aimed to enhance the units’ operational readiness and capabilities. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran

    How Expeditionary Base Beddown and RADR Transform Military Operations

