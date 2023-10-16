The Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning team don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear and prepare for additional response requirements at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., on July 25, 2023. Members practice working and operating while responding to various real-world scenarios. This five-day expeditionary base beddown and Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise aimed to enhance the units’ operational readiness and capabilities. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8074677
|VIRIN:
|230725-X-ZZ000-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning team don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How Expeditionary Base Beddown and RADR Transform Military Operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT