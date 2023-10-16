The Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning team don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear and prepare for additional response requirements at March Air Reserve Base, Moreno Valley, Calif., on July 25, 2023. Members practice working and operating while responding to various real-world scenarios. This five-day expeditionary base beddown and Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise aimed to enhance the units’ operational readiness and capabilities. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Thomas Moran

