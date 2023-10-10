U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Remington Rushlow, a 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning / Refrigeration Specialist, crawls inside an air conditioning unit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 13, 2023. Rushlow crawled in the AC unit to replace an old AC belt with a new one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8074165
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-PW635-1003
|Resolution:
|4741x3154
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HVAC works hard to keep Airmen cool this summer [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT