U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Gilbert and Staff Sgt. Remington Rushlow, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning / Refrigeration Specialists, replace a belt in an air conditioning unit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 13, 2023. Gilbert and Rushlow crawled inside the AC unit to replace the old belt with a new one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8074164
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-PW635-1002
|Resolution:
|5674x3775
|Size:
|12.06 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HVAC works hard to keep Airmen cool this summer [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
