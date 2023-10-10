Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HVAC works hard to keep Airmen cool this summer [Image 1 of 4]

    HVAC works hard to keep Airmen cool this summer

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Gilbert and Staff Sgt. Remington Rushlow, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning / Refrigeration Specialists, replace a belt in an air conditioning unit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 13, 2023. Gilbert and Rushlow crawled inside the AC unit to replace the old belt with a new one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    HVAC
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Civil Engineering Squadron
    Mission Highlight

