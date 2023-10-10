HVAC works hard to keep Airmen cool this summer

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Gilbert and Staff Sgt. Remington Rushlow, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning / Refrigeration Specialists, replace a belt in an air conditioning unit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 13, 2023. Gilbert and Rushlow crawled inside the AC unit to replace the old belt with a new one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

