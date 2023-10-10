USAFA v. University of Wyoming

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Owen Burk drags defenders into the endzone during a tightly contested Mountain West Conference matchup between the two conference leaders, The University of Wyoming Cowboys and the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons on Oct. 14, 2023, in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The Falcons overcame an early deficit to take down Cowboys, 34-27. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

