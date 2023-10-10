U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Zac Larrier dives with the ball against the University of Wyoming on Oct. 14, 2023, during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force overcame an early deficit to take down Wyoming, 34-27. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:47 Photo ID: 8074162 VIRIN: 231014-F-IU057-1005 Resolution: 3214x2146 Size: 2.7 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA v. University of Wyoming [Image 6 of 6], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.