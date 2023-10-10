Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA v. University of Wyoming [Image 3 of 6]

    USAFA v. University of Wyoming

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Alec Mock helps take down the University of Wyoming's offense on Oct. 14, 2023, during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force overcame an early deficit to take down Wyoming, 34-27. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 8074160
    VIRIN: 231014-F-IU057-1003
    Resolution: 3894x2599
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA v. University of Wyoming [Image 6 of 6], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA v. University of Wyoming
    USAFA v. University of Wyoming
    USAFA v. University of Wyoming
    USAFA v. University of Wyoming
    USAFA v. University of Wyoming
    USAFA v. University of Wyoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Football
    University of Wyoming
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT