U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Alec Mock helps take down the University of Wyoming's offense on Oct. 14, 2023, during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force overcame an early deficit to take down Wyoming, 34-27. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8074160
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-IU057-1003
|Resolution:
|3894x2599
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA v. University of Wyoming [Image 6 of 6], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT