Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, second to right, speaks with Naval District Washington Commandant Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, right, Navy Regional Maintenance Center Director Rear Adm. William Greene, left, and Navy Assistant Secretary for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, second to left, in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2023. Lacore, Greene, and Parker were at ANC to participate in a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

A Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the U.S. Navy's 248th Birthday