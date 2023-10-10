Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the U.S. Navy's 248th Birthday

    A Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, second to right, speaks with Naval District Washington Commandant Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, right, Navy Regional Maintenance Center Director Rear Adm. William Greene, left, and Navy Assistant Secretary for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, second to left, in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2023. Lacore, Greene, and Parker were at ANC to participate in a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 15:54
    This work, A Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

