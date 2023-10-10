The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band supports a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8074149
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-IW468-7851
|Resolution:
|5457x3638
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT