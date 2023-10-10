Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 15:54 Photo ID: 8074149 VIRIN: 231013-A-IW468-7851 Resolution: 5457x3638 Size: 9.85 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.