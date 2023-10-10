171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing participate in a multi-day readiness exercise Oct. 15, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During the exercise, Airmen across the wing demonstrate the ability to prepare and deploy mission-ready aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 12:00
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
