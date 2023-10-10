Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing participate in a multi-day readiness exercise Oct. 15, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During the exercise, Airmen across the wing demonstrate the ability to prepare and deploy mission-ready aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 8073476 VIRIN: 231015-Z-OK627-1016 Resolution: 1968x2460 Size: 527.46 KB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.