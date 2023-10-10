Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing participate in a multi-day readiness exercise Oct. 15, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During the exercise, Airmen across the wing demonstrate the ability to prepare and deploy mission-ready aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

