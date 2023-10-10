231014-N-CV021-1117 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 14, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Tremblay, from Phoenix, top, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ryan Michael, from Shenandoah, Virginia, bottom, participate in an active shooter drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 14. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Hometown: SHENANDOAH, VA, US This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct training before conducting active shooter drills in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban