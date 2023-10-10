Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct training before conducting active shooter drills in the South China Sea

231014-N-CV021-1071 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 14, 2023) Operations Specialist 1st Class Thomas Bartlett, from Hinesville, Georgia, left, and Retail Specialist 1st Class Hiroshi Kinjo, from Okinawa, Japan, right, participate in an active shooter drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 14. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

