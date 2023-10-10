231014-N-CV021-1073 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 14, 2023) Retail Specialist Seaman Noe Segovia, from Germantown, Maryland, participates in an active shooter drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Oct. 14. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 03:41
|Photo ID:
|8072938
|VIRIN:
|231014-N-CV021-1073
|Resolution:
|5076x3744
|Size:
|720.59 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|GERMANTOWN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct training before conducting active shooter drills in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
