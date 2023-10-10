Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun [Image 4 of 9]

    Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun

    JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Gavaldon 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. and Japanese national flags are presented during the opening ceremony for the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 held at Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert G. Gavaldon)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 02:04
    Photo ID: 8072867
    VIRIN: 231014-M-PG096-1025
    Resolution: 6454x3630
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bilateral
    field training
    Resolute Dragon 23.2

