Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkey (left) with 3rd Marines Logistics Group and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) LTG. Toshikazu Yamane with Western Army, both shakehands during an opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon (RD23.2) held at Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. RD 23.2 is a joint field training exercise conducted by JSDF and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing bilateral operational capabilities and interoperability, with a strong focus on air-ground integration and combined arms live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert G. Gavaldon)

