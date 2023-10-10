Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun [Image 8 of 9]

    Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun

    JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Gavaldon 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkey (left) with 3rd Marines Logistics Group and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) LTG. Toshikazu Yamane with Western Army, both shakehands during an opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon (RD23.2) held at Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. RD 23.2 is a joint field training exercise conducted by JSDF and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing bilateral operational capabilities and interoperability, with a strong focus on air-ground integration and combined arms live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert G. Gavaldon)

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

