U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley (left), the 3rd Marines Logistics Group commanding general, and Japan Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, the Western Army commanding general, make opening remarks during the opening ceremony for the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 held at Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. RD 23 FTX is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied JSDF personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert G. Gavaldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 02:04 Photo ID: 8072872 VIRIN: 231014-M-PG096-1054 Resolution: 6535x3676 Size: 10.75 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 23 Field Training Exercise Opening Ceremony at Camp Kengun [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.