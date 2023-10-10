Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th CES kick off Open House for Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8]

    36th CES kick off Open House for Fire Prevention Week

    YIGO, GUAM

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    James Gwin and Brianna Bentley, United Services Organization volunteers, prepare hot dogs for military families at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 14, 2023. During the open house, the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters displayed and demonstrated how they conduct themselves when dealing with crisis situations through various activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

