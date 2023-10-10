U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Moore, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, helps a child of a military member spray water on a simulated fire post at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 14, 2023. During the open house, the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters displayed and demonstrated how they conduct themselves when dealing with crisis situations through various activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 00:53 Photo ID: 8072780 VIRIN: 231014-F-RA633-1054 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 9.87 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th CES kick off Open House for Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.