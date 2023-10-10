Nate Atalig, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron fire lieutenant, watch children from a military family lift a dummy with a confined space tripod at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 14, 2023. This activity teaches residents how firefighters operate in a confined space crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8072784
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-RA633-1169
|Resolution:
|5921x3948
|Size:
|10.6 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th CES kick off Open House for Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT