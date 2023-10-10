Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Overturned Truck [Image 1 of 2]

    Overturned Truck

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Nious 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Hyunsoo Kim rescued a driver trapped in his overturned vehicle on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Kim was driving home from a training exercise when he witnessed the wreckage. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:30
    Photo ID: 8072507
    VIRIN: 230921-F-KA915-6731
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 268.87 KB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overturned Truck [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Overturned Truck
    1st Lt. Hyunsoo Kim

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rescue 101: Airman with the 129th Rescue Wing Pulls Passenger from Wreckage on US 101

    TAGS

    ANG
    California Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing

