U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Hyunsoo Kim rescued a driver trapped in his overturned vehicle on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Kim was driving home from a training exercise when he witnessed the wreckage. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:30 Photo ID: 8072507 VIRIN: 230921-F-KA915-6731 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 268.87 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Overturned Truck [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.