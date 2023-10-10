U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Hyunsoo Kim poses for a photo. Kim rescued a driver trapped in his overturned vehicle on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 19:30
|Photo ID:
|8072516
|VIRIN:
|230921-F-KA915-3714
|Resolution:
|875x741
|Size:
|117.05 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Hyunsoo Kim [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rescue 101: Airman with the 129th Rescue Wing Pulls Passenger from Wreckage on US 101
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT