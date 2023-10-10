Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Breaks Ground on New Senior Leader Housing [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Hamilton Breaks Ground on New Senior Leader Housing

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Col. Brian A. Jacobs, Fort Hamilton garrison commander (L), with Sean Kent, senior vice president of construction and renovation at Balfour Beatty Communities, at the garrison's groundbreaking event for new senior leader homes on Thursday, Oct. 12

    The ceremony marked the beginning phase of planned construction of new homes for senior leaders and their families assigned to Fort Hamilton. The three new structures will replace two senior leadership homes that were built in the 1960s and will overlook the bay and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Additionally, a new playground is also planned as part of the project. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

