Fort Hamilton Breaks Ground on New Senior Leader Housing

U.S. Army Col. Brian A. Jacobs, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, with Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, garrison command sergeant major, talk with Sean Kent, senior vice president of construction and renovation at Balfour Beatty Communities, at the garrison's groundbreaking event for new senior leader homes on Thursday, Oct. 12



Fort Hamilton, in a partnership with Balfour Beatty Communities, celebrated the start of a multi-phased development project planned for its privatized military housing community, Fort Hamilton Family Homes. The ceremony marked the beginning phase of planned construction of new homes for senior leaders and their families assigned to Fort Hamilton.



The three new structures will replace two senior leadership homes that were built in the 1960s and will overlook the bay and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Additionally, a new playground is also planned as part of the project. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

