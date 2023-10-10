Fort Hamilton Breaks Ground on New Senior Leader Housing

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton leadership pose for a photo with representatives from Balfour Beatty Communities, and from Fort Hamilton Family Homes, at the garrison's groundbreaking event for new senior leader homes on Thursday, October 12.



Fort Hamilton, in a partnership with Balfour Beatty Communities, celebrated the start of a multi-phased development project planned for its privatized military housing community, Fort Hamilton Family Homes. The ceremony marked the beginning phase of planned construction of new homes for senior leaders and their families assigned to Fort Hamilton.



The three new structures will replace two senior leadership homes that were built in the 1960s and will overlook the bay and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Additionally, a new playground is also planned as part of the project. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

