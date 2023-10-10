Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. David Storr speaks with Sailors at Navy Reserve Command (NRC) Spokane [Image 2 of 2]

    Rear Adm. David Storr speaks with Sailors at Navy Reserve Command (NRC) Spokane

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Weingart 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    Reserve Deputy Commander, Naval Air Systems Command, Rear Adm. David Storr speaks with Sailors at Navy Reserve Command (NRC) Spokane on Oct. 13, 2023. During his visit, Storr addressed the NRC Spokane Sailors, discussing war fighting readiness and the need to stay vigilant and prepared in response to the Great Power Competition (GPC). Storr then provided one-on-one mentorship and small group discussions for all ranks. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart, Released

