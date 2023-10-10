Reserve Deputy Commander, Naval Air Systems Command, Rear Adm. David Storr visits Navy Reserve Command (NRC) Spokane

Reserve Deputy Commander, Naval Air Systems Command, Rear Adm. David Storr visited Sailors at Navy Reserve Command (NRC) Spokane on the Navy’s 248th Birthday, Oct. 13.



During his visit, Storr addressed the NRC Spokane Sailors, discussing war fighting readiness and the need to stay vigilant and prepared in response to the Great Power Competition (GPC). Storr then provided one-on-one mentorship and small group discussions for all ranks.



“Sailors matter to me, I have a personal and professional interest in everyone’s success,” said Storr. “I think that serving in the Navy Reserves is one of the most honorable things we can commit ourselves to doing, and I want to do what I can to help each of them succeed.”



Storr highlighted strategic information during an era of GPC. He also discussed how the Navy Reserve is continuing to take a hard look at how it maintains war-fighting readiness.



“It is imperative that we are ready to go in less than 30 days. Mobilization readiness is fundamental for every Navy Reservist in order to prepare for day one,” said Storr. “We have to remain proficient and ready for war, especially now.”



Sailors at NRC Spokane benefited greatly from Rear Adm. Storr’s presence here today with the ability to receive answers and provide feedback on systems that are favorable as well as challenges they face in the reserves. Sailors were also able to discuss recent real world events and the impact that holds for the future of the Navy.



“As Reserve sailors, it is always good to be reminded we must remain vigilant and on a war-footing. Adm. Storr remind us that keeping our seabags packed and being ready to deploy is as vital today as it ever has been,” said Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Stevenson, a Reserve Sailor assigned to NMCB 22.



NRC Spokane Commanding Officer Lt. Cdr. Adam A. Schroeter expressed his gratitude for Rear Adm. Storr’s visit and continued dedication to the reservist Sailors.



“Admiral Storr is the NRC Spokane flag mentor, meaning I have a direct line from top level commands back to the NRC,” said Lt. Cdr. Schroeter. “Having direct contact is beneficial for the Sailors here because what they say to me goes directly to the Admiral, who takes their considerations into high regard. We all know we are on the same page, going in the same direction.”

