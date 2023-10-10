Reserve Deputy Commander, Naval Air Systems Command, Rear Adm. David Storr speaks with Sailors at Navy Reserve Command (NRC) Spokane on Oct. 13, 2023. During his visit, Storr addressed the NRC Spokane Sailors, discussing war fighting readiness and the need to stay vigilant and prepared in response to the Great Power Competition (GPC). Storr then provided one-on-one mentorship and small group discussions for all ranks. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart, Released

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 15:21 Photo ID: 8071295 VIRIN: 231013-N-MV308-1001 Resolution: 1616x1080 Size: 376.29 KB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. David Storr speaks with Sailors at Navy Reserve Command (NRC) Spokane [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Amber Weingart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.