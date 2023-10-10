Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sparky Greets Visitors at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2]

    Sparky Greets Visitors at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Members the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 30th Security Forces Squadron, pose for a photo with Sparky the Firedog, center, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023. Sparky serves as an annual reminder during October’s Fire Prevention Week of the significance of understanding fire safety protocols. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    This work, Sparky Greets Visitors at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Sparky
    Vandenberg Fire Prevention Week

