    Sparky Greets Visitors at Vandenberg [Image 1 of 2]

    Sparky Greets Visitors at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Sparky the Firedog, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, waves at drivers entering the Santa Maria Gate at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023. Throughout Fire Prevention Week each October, Sparky serves as a reminder for those entering the installation on the importance of understanding fire safety protocols. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sparky Greets Visitors at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    Sparky
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    the National Fire Protection Association mascot

