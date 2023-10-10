Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACU-1 celebrates 248th birthday of the Navy [Image 3 of 3]

    ACU-1 celebrates 248th birthday of the Navy

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    Landing crafts utility and utility boats assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1 steam in formation to celebrate the Navy’s 248th birthday. Assault Craft Unit 1, as part of Naval Beach Group 1, trains, equips, and deploys assault craft and crews to support amphibious ready group and maritime prepositioning force operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

