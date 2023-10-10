ACU-1 celebrates 248th birthday of the Navy

Landing crafts utility and utility boats assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1 steam in formation to celebrate the Navy’s 248th birthday. Assault Craft Unit 1, as part of Naval Beach Group 1, trains, equips, and deploys assault craft and crews to support amphibious ready group and maritime prepositioning force operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)
10.13.2023
|10.13.2023
10.13.2023
|10.13.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8070858
|VIRIN:
|101323-N-OP825-1259
|Resolution:
|1440x810
|Size:
|182.77 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
