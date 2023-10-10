U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kelsey Jones, a Houma, Louisiana native, administrative specialist with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, reviews administrative paperwork at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 12, 2023. Jones has been recognized as the Armed Services YMCA junior service member of the quarter, standing out from amongst her peers and consistently demonstrating exceptional performance and leadership on and off duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 18:01 Photo ID: 8070801 VIRIN: 231012-M-PL449-1017 Resolution: 5907x3938 Size: 7.68 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IPAC Marine wins junior service member of the 3rd Quarter for The Combat Center [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Iris Gantt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.