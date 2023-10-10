Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPAC Marine wins junior service member of the 3rd Quarter for The Combat Center [Image 1 of 4]

    IPAC Marine wins junior service member of the 3rd Quarter for The Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kelsey Jones, a Houma, Louisiana native, administrative specialist with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, right, reviews administrative paperwork at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 12, 2023. Jones has been recognized as the Armed Services YMCA junior service member of the quarter, standing out from amongst her peers and consistently demonstrating exceptional performance and leadership on and off duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 8070800
    VIRIN: 231012-M-PL449-1013
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    This work, IPAC Marine wins junior service member of the 3rd Quarter for The Combat Center [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Iris Gantt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dedication
    Excellence
    ASYMCA
    Core Values
    USMCNEWS
    MOTQ

