    U.S. Personnel Participate in Spanish Fleet Open Base Event [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Personnel Participate in Spanish Fleet Open Base Event

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    231012-N-GA645-2061 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (October 12, 2023) A U.S. Marine, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Teams Europe (FASTEUR), explains how the equipment works to a visitor during a Spanish Fleet open base event, Oct. 12, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    This work, U.S. Personnel Participate in Spanish Fleet Open Base Event [Image 7 of 7], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota
    community relations
    Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Teams Europe (FASTEUR)

