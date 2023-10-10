231012-N-GA645-2061 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (October 12, 2023) A U.S. Marine, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Teams Europe (FASTEUR), explains how the equipment works to a visitor during a Spanish Fleet open base event, Oct. 12, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 03:14 Photo ID: 8069171 VIRIN: 231012-N-GA645-2060 Resolution: 4173x2782 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Personnel Participate in Spanish Fleet Open Base Event [Image 7 of 7], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.