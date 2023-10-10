231012-N-GA645-2028 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (October 12, 2023) U.S. Marines, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Teams Europe (FASTEUR), show their tactical gear and equipment to community members during a Spanish Fleet open base event, Oct. 12, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 03:14
|Photo ID:
|8069169
|VIRIN:
|231012-N-GA645-2028
|Resolution:
|4393x2929
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Personnel Participate in Spanish Fleet Open Base Event [Image 7 of 7], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS
