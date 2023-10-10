231012-N-GA645-2016 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (October 12, 2023) Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 man a static display of Seabee equipment during a Spanish Fleet open base event, Oct. 12, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 Photo ID: 8069167 Location: ROTA, ES This work, U.S. Personnel Participate in Spanish Fleet Open Base Event [Image 7 of 7], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS