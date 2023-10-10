Kunsan Airmen share Fire Prevention with local community

Senior Airman Michael Torres, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, lifts students from Gunsan Jigok Elementary School onto a fire truck during a Fire Prevention Week educational event in Gunsan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 10, 2023. Fire Prevention Week is observed each year in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of October 1871, which destroyed 2,000 acres of land. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra)
