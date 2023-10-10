Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Airmen share Fire Prevention with local community [Image 8 of 9]

    Kunsan Airmen share Fire Prevention with local community

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Michael Torres, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, lifts students from Gunsan Jigok Elementary School onto a fire truck during a Fire Prevention Week educational event in Gunsan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 10, 2023. Fire Prevention Week is observed each year in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of October 1871, which destroyed 2,000 acres of land. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 03:38
